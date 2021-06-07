Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $2.70 million and $1,914.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $148.29 or 0.00432984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.01020231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.60 or 0.09853256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

