Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.75 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $141.75 million and $3.21 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00473416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

