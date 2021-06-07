Polymath Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Polymath has a total market cap of $154.62 million and $1.54 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.90 or 0.00497081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

