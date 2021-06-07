Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $4.67 or 0.00012822 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00068247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00287596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.01187451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,460.18 or 1.00067644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.01105164 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

