POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $78.46

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.46, but opened at $76.64. POSCO shares last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 7 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of POSCO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

