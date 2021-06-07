POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $78.46

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.46, but opened at $76.64. POSCO shares last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 7 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.
About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)
POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.
Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.