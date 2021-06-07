Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Up 0.3%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

