Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 5.1%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.13 and last traded at $37.25. 6,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 101,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.13.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

