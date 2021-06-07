Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.42

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.42 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 41487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

A number of research firms have commented on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.