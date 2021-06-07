Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,748 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Premier worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

