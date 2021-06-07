PRIA (PRIA) Price Reaches $6.76

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $6.76 or 0.00019083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $469,173.96 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.01041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.44 or 0.10072170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052817 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.