Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Trading Down 0.1%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.71. 112,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 104,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

