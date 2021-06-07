Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,516,270 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.