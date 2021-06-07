PRIZM (PZM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $889,251.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. PRIZM has a market cap of $48.33 million and approximately $889,251.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003774 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 262.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,762,520,677 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.