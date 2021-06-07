Progenity (PROG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG):

6/3/2021 – Progenity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Progenity was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

6/2/2021 – Progenity was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/19/2021 – Progenity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

5/17/2021 – Progenity had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Progenity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Progenity had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PROG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,766. Progenity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

