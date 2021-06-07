Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,187,446.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $9,148.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.
Progyny stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 733,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,344. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49.
PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
