Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,187,446.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $9,148.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64.

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.

Progyny stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 733,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,344. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

