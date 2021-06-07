Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.98

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 23954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

