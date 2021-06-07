Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $88.37

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.37, but opened at $90.85. Proto Labs shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 628 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.
The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.