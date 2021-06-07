ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PVN remained flat at $GBX 69 ($0.90) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829. ProVen VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.28. The stock has a market cap of £134.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

