Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Sells $503,400.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after buying an additional 293,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,220,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

