ProximaX (XPX) Reaches One Day Volume of $182,126.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $182,126.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

