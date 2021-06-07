PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80. PTC has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

