Public Mint Price Tops $0.27 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $295,352.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

