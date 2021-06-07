PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $1,417,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,078. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 62.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

