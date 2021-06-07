Pundi X (NPXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00985939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.00 or 0.09788333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

