Qcash Hits 1-Day Volume of $440.04 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.63 million and $440.04 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00282790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00251619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.51 or 0.01171566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,633.22 or 0.99989433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

