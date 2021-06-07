Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.17. 620,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,247,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

