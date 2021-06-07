Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 8,077 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.10. 544,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,458. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Quantum by 42.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 89.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

