Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 43,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.