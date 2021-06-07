Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.13 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $51,905.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.02 or 0.07692472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01784996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00484381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00175953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.01 or 0.00767522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00489826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00411723 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,141,011 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

