QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and $191,443.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.01061389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.10304037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053744 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

