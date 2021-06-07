Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $34.28 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $341,716.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,421,847 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.