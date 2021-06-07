RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.81

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 8903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get RadNet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 141.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,366. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.