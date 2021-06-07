RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.88 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and $1.50 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00272512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00253365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01149557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.73 or 0.99874135 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,711,045 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

