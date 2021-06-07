Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.25

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

