Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $190,430.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00275742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00242879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.01146326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.77 or 1.00411400 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

