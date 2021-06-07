Rally (RLY) Market Cap Hits $79.26 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $79.26 million and $2.32 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00285754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00248271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.01199443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,152.15 or 1.00164658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.72 or 0.01096405 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,861,539 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

