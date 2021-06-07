Ramesh Gopalakrishnan Sells 6,392 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.52. 628,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 58.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

