Raven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,639.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $8,639.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00277072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00242994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.80 or 0.01137405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,689.20 or 0.99839584 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

