Ravencoin Market Cap Achieves $646.70 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $646.70 million and approximately $40.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002554 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00275093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00073392 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,942,540,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

