Raydium (RAY) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $266.25 million and $10.92 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00014449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,355,536 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

