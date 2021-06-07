Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $261,435.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

