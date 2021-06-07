Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BT Group (BTGOF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS: BTGOF) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2021 – BT Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2021 – BT Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/24/2021 – BT Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/21/2021 – BT Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/20/2021 – BT Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2021 – BT Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – BT Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/16/2021 – BT Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 91,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. BT Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.62.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

