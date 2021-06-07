Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nephros (NEPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH):

6/3/2021 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

6/2/2021 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

5/27/2021 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

5/25/2021 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

5/7/2021 – Nephros had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

NASDAQ NEPH traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $9.12. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801. Nephros, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $90.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

