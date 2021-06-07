Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,248.25 or 0.99999117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001028 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.