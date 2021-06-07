RedFOX Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $102.63 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $102.63 million and $1.92 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00406261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00260954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00149906 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004354 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

