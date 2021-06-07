Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 93776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Specifically, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The firm has a market cap of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

