Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Shares Gap Up to $9.88

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.15. Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 15,103 shares.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

