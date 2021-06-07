Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Down to $30.13

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $29.34. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

RLMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $497.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $83,316.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,390 shares of company stock valued at $718,332. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

