renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $33,748.77 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $33,748.77 or 1.00045490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $345.52 million and $33.56 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00985770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.89 or 0.09841545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00051037 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,238 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

