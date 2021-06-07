Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $243,852.42 and $20.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00975121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.00 or 0.09602185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049199 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

